Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at KeyCorp

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BILL. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an in-line rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $271.25.

Get Bill.com alerts:

BILL stock opened at $231.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.75 and a beta of 2.41. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $128.00 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The company’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.45, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total value of $1,560,428.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 432,115 shares of company stock worth $125,801,643 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,524,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.