Robert W. Baird Cuts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $45.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.19.

Shares of PINS opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $5,005,405.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $381,708.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 507,727 shares of company stock worth $18,174,691 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 513,820.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 725,001,279 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,899,000 after buying an additional 27,066,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,181,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,348,000 after buying an additional 1,330,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,314,000 after buying an additional 3,509,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 27,165,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,468,000 after buying an additional 1,807,119 shares during the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

