SVB Leerink Lowers Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $525.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $528.00 to $525.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Humana’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $27.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $41.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HUM. Bank of America raised their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $483.13.

HUM opened at $429.85 on Thursday. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $423.19 and a 200-day moving average of $424.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana will post 24.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,448,139,000 after buying an additional 38,633 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Humana by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,515,867,000 after buying an additional 626,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Humana by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,769,000 after buying an additional 156,025 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Humana by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,781,940,000 after buying an additional 151,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Humana by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,226,000 after buying an additional 2,418,848 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

