Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.19 by $0.23. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.99 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DECK. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.55.

NYSE DECK opened at $303.77 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $289.23 and a 52 week high of $451.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $351.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 825,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,317,000 after purchasing an additional 55,137 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,937,000 after acquiring an additional 170,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,975,000 after buying an additional 25,085 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,421,000 after purchasing an additional 335,827 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,780,000 after acquiring an additional 26,203 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $205,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,172,393. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

