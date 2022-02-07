Barclays PLC Has $707,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,810 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XMMO. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $65,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $83.59 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $75.43 and a 1-year high of $97.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.10.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.