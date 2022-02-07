InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Stock Position Lessened by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IHG. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 3.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

IHG stock opened at $66.89 on Monday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $75.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.68 and a 200-day moving average of $65.73.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

