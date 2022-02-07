Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,605 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the third quarter valued at about $9,748,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 43.2% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 133,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,257 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the third quarter worth about $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Epizyme alerts:

In related news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 22,666,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $34,000,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,341 shares of company stock valued at $14,733. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

EPZM stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. Epizyme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $158.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 432.91% and a negative net margin of 779.45%. The company had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Epizyme’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.