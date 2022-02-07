Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,610 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,840,000 after acquiring an additional 24,758 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 48.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 97.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 163,907 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 38.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $65.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.97 and a 1-year high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $227.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.00 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 67.68% and a net margin of 54.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $159,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $60,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,736 shares of company stock valued at $350,066 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

