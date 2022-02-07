Deutsche Bank AG Sells 58,227 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,227 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Jamf were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JAMF. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Jamf by 9.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Jamf by 0.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Jamf by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Jamf by 11.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Jamf by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JAMF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jamf in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Jamf stock opened at $33.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.39.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01.

In other news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 22,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $730,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 140,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $5,471,128.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 369,260 shares of company stock valued at $13,280,558.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

