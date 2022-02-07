Deutsche Bank AG Sells 4,793 Shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,793 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Perpetua Resources were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 63.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PPTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Perpetua Resources stock opened at $3.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $212.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $9.45.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.