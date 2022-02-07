Deutsche Bank AG Has $80,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,333 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFV opened at $52.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

