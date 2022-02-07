Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, "Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal. It operates primarily in Alabama. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is based in Brookwood, United States."

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.86 and a beta of 1.06. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.51.

In other news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,631,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,862,000 after buying an additional 181,390 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,978,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after purchasing an additional 957,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,913 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,693,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after purchasing an additional 361,288 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 75,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

