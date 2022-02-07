ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target Raised to €15.40

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from €15.00 ($16.85) to €15.40 ($17.30) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ING has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ING Groep from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ING Groep from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.96.

NYSE ING opened at $15.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,032,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,379,000 after buying an additional 110,727 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in ING Groep by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 138,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

