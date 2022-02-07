Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target Increased to C$13.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of KGC opened at $5.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.90. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 84.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

