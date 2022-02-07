National Bank Financial Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$90.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.50 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.59.

Shares of CNQ opened at $53.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $54.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 21.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 134,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 644.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 61,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

