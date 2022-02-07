Head-To-Head Analysis: Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) and U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) and U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.9% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pear Therapeutics and U.S. Physical Therapy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pear Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A U.S. Physical Therapy 6.64% 16.63% 7.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pear Therapeutics and U.S. Physical Therapy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pear Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A U.S. Physical Therapy $422.97 million 2.90 $35.19 million $2.37 40.11

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than Pear Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pear Therapeutics and U.S. Physical Therapy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pear Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 U.S. Physical Therapy 0 0 4 0 3.00

Pear Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 177.78%. U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus target price of $131.33, suggesting a potential upside of 38.14%. Given Pear Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Pear Therapeutics is more favorable than U.S. Physical Therapy.

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats Pear Therapeutics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics Inc. is involved in developing and commercializing software-based medicines, called prescription digital therapeutics. The company’s principal pipeline of products include reset(R), for the treatment of substance use disorder, reSET-O(R), for the treatment of opioid use disorder and Somryst(R) for the treatment of chronic insomnia. Pear Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Thimble Point Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services. The physical therapy operations segment consist of physical therapy and occupational therapy clinics that provide pre-and postoperative care and treatment for orthopedic related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventive care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological injuries. The injury prevention services segment includes onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization and ergonomic assessments. U.S. Physical Therapy was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

