Deutsche Bank AG Makes New $87,000 Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $1,616,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $907,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group stock opened at $109.12 on Monday. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $133.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.96. The company has a market cap of $133.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

