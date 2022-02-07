Deutsche Bank AG Invests $87,000 in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $1,616,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $907,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

SONY opened at $109.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $91.75 and a 52-week high of $133.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.96. The company has a market cap of $133.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

