Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,542 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 432.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the third quarter worth $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the second quarter worth $111,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the second quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock opened at $15.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.34. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -303.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

