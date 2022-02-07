Deutsche Bank AG Sells 3,587 Shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.05% of HyreCar worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in HyreCar by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in HyreCar in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of HyreCar by 29.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HyreCar during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of HyreCar during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Get HyreCar alerts:

Shares of HYRE opened at $3.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.73. HyreCar Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.99.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 84.72% and a negative return on equity of 258.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HyreCar Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other HyreCar news, President Brian Allan bought 5,000 shares of HyreCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HYRE shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of HyreCar from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HyreCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About HyreCar

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.