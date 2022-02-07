Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 8,854 Shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,854 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLAD. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the third quarter worth about $549,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 27,908 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 22.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 24,633 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 18,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $11.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $385.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.36. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.46.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 147.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 31.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

