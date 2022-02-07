Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Atkore in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Atkore in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Atkore by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atkore in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atkore in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atkore alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total value of $34,788.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $385,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,281 shares of company stock worth $1,160,582 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

ATKR opened at $100.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.83. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $118.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $1.02. Atkore had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 92.67%. The firm had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.