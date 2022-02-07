Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 414 Shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RNDM. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNDM opened at $53.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.76. First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF has a twelve month low of $51.57 and a twelve month high of $58.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

