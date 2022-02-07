Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 124,418 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in OncoCyte were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 100,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 34,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after buying an additional 76,394 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 110,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 476,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 283,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 483,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OncoCyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OncoCyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.27.

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.71. OncoCyte Co. has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $6.57.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 743.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

