BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 643,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $74,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $122.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $136.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.77. The stock has a market cap of $85.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.579 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.47.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

