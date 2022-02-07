Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global X Cannabis ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POTX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global X Cannabis ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,298,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 99,939 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000.

Shares of POTX stock opened at $5.16 on Monday. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.31.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X Cannabis ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15.

