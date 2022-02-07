XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 17,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $1,062,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $62.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.84. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 19.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 78.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 14.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

