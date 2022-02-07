Insider Selling: Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Director Sells $1,287,113.20 in Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Director J H. Pyne sold 19,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $1,287,113.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of KEX stock opened at $65.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.69. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.40 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEX. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Kirby by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kirby by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Kirby by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in Kirby by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 24,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Kirby by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.
Kirby Company Profile
Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.
