Insider Selling: AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director Sells $2,010,690.80 in Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director David P. Storch sold 49,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $39.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.73. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.48 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 11.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 6.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

