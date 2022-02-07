The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Insider Sells $4,121,400.00 in Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BX opened at $132.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.34 and a 200 day moving average of $126.60. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.56%.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

