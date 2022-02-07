Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $175.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MPAA stock opened at $16.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.04. The firm has a market cap of $308.82 million, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $61,870.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MPAA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

