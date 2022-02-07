First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, it delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas. The Company’s banking products and services include demand, time, checking, and savings deposits. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of a mix of real estate, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. Its real estate loans comprise commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is headquartered in Billings, Montana. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.12. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 10.10%. First Interstate BancSystem’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.73%.

In other news, Director Ross E. Leckie acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $113,443.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,880 shares of company stock valued at $192,148 over the last 90 days. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,658,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,815,000 after purchasing an additional 555,872 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter worth about $3,132,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,604,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,646,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,274,000 after purchasing an additional 57,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,121,000 after purchasing an additional 55,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

