Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Given New GBX 343 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 315 ($4.24) to GBX 343 ($4.61) in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.50) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 406 ($5.46) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 338.25 ($4.55).

Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 287.20 ($3.86) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £17.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 293.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 283.01. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of GBX 248.95 ($3.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 309.90 ($4.17).

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Ric Lewis acquired 1,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £3,167.44 ($4,258.46). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.90) per share, with a total value of £2,288.10 ($3,076.23). Insiders acquired a total of 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $862,492 in the last three months.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

