Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $380.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAIA. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $321.27.
SAIA stock opened at $283.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. Saia has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $365.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $305.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Saia by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Saia by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saia (SAIA)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.