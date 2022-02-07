Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $380.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAIA. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $321.27.

SAIA stock opened at $283.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. Saia has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $365.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $305.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Saia will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Saia by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Saia by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

