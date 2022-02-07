Research Analysts Offer Predictions for EQT Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for EQT in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.03. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

NYSE EQT opened at $21.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.35. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth $263,059,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth $169,716,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth $90,515,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth $61,096,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $51,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

