BCE Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.83 Per Share (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for BCE in a research note issued on Friday, February 4th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the year.
BCE has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.
BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.68%. BCE’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 9.3% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 851,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after buying an additional 72,301 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in BCE by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 52,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,025,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,566,000 after buying an additional 29,745 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in BCE by 1.6% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 24,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in BCE by 4.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,950,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,643,000 after buying an additional 157,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 113.39%.
About BCE
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BCE (BCE)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.