Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Cut to $255.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENPH. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $236.84.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $141.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.81 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.07. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 138,479 shares of company stock worth $30,835,121 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

