SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) and 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Head-To-Head Contrast

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) and 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SoFi Technologies and 360 DigiTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoFi Technologies N/A N/A -$55.77 million N/A N/A 360 DigiTech $2.08 billion 1.41 $535.88 million $5.46 3.53

360 DigiTech has higher revenue and earnings than SoFi Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares SoFi Technologies and 360 DigiTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoFi Technologies N/A N/A N/A 360 DigiTech 36.42% 48.21% 20.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.8% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of 360 DigiTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.1% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

SoFi Technologies has a beta of -2.7, indicating that its stock price is 370% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 360 DigiTech has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SoFi Technologies and 360 DigiTech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoFi Technologies 0 3 7 0 2.70 360 DigiTech 0 0 3 0 3.00

SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $21.70, indicating a potential upside of 82.51%. 360 DigiTech has a consensus price target of $43.05, indicating a potential upside of 123.52%. Given 360 DigiTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 360 DigiTech is more favorable than SoFi Technologies.

Summary

360 DigiTech beats SoFi Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. SoFi Technologies, Inc. also provides cash management, investment, and other related services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology-enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement. 360 Finance was founded on July 25, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

