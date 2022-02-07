LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $105.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LyondellBasell's adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while sales beat. The company is expanding its key projects to leverage U.S. natural gas liquids. The high-density polyethylene (HDPE) project is expected to boost capacity and contribute to its margins. LyondellBasell is also expected to benefit from the construction of propylene oxide and tertiary butyl alcohol (PO/TBA) plant. The A. Schulman buyout will generate significant cost synergies. The polyethylene joint venture with Sasol will enable the company to expand core businesses. However, it is seeing challenges from higher feedstock and energy costs across a number of segments. Costs related to maintenance turnarounds are also likely to dent margins. Volume pressure is also likely to persist in the Advanced Polymer Solutions unit.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.13.

LYB stock opened at $100.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 228.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 653,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,287,000 after acquiring an additional 454,429 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $10,774,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 17,734 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 13,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,693,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

