$202.05 Million in Sales Expected for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2022

Brokerages expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to report sales of $202.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $203.97 million and the lowest is $198.70 million. WSFS Financial reported sales of $162.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year sales of $840.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $832.90 million to $849.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $905.48 million, with estimates ranging from $885.12 million to $928.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 42.29% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Shares of WSFS opened at $52.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.95. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.14%.

In related news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $328,353.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,976 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,991,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,724,000 after purchasing an additional 32,002 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,060,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,766,000 after purchasing an additional 67,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,969 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 11.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,676,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,029,000 after purchasing an additional 175,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,336,000 after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

