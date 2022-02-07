CleanSpark (CLSK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $27.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 44.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. On average, analysts expect CleanSpark to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $6.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37. The company has a market cap of $283.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 5.09. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $40.50.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 867.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. It provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company operates through the following business segments: Energy, Digital Currency Mining, and Other business activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.