CleanSpark (CLSK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 44.12%. The business had revenue of $27.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 million. On average, analysts expect CleanSpark to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK opened at $6.83 on Monday. CleanSpark has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $283.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 5.09.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 13.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. It provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company operates through the following business segments: Energy, Digital Currency Mining, and Other business activities.

