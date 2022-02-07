Orbit Garant Drilling (OGD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$50.60 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:OGD opened at C$0.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Orbit Garant Drilling has a 1-year low of C$0.72 and a 1-year high of C$1.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.03 million and a P/E ratio of -10.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.02.

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

