Quotient (QTNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Quotient to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. On average, analysts expect Quotient to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Quotient alerts:

QTNT opened at $1.49 on Monday. Quotient has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $152.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54.

In other Quotient news, insider Khoury Mohammad El bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Quotient during the third quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Quotient by 407.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Quotient by 31.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Quotient by 45.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Quotient by 78.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 14,908 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QTNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Quotient from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

About Quotient

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.