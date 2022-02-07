Natural Health Trends (NHTC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NHTC opened at $7.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.09 million, a P/E ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 0.49. Natural Health Trends has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $8.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Health Trends stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Natural Health Trends worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

