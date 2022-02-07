Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Raised to $53.50

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.88.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $48.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $395.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $32.32 and a 52-week high of $50.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

