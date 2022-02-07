Unity Software (NYSE:U) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Oppenheimer

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on U. Barclays increased their target price on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Unity Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.45.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $108.66 on Friday. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of -66.26 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.29.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.33. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $134,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $225,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,577,956 shares of company stock valued at $277,713,682. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in U. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,458,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156,313 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,092,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,415,000 after acquiring an additional 700,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,210 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,643,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,496,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,654 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

