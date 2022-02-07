AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Raised to $166.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $154.00 to $166.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.31.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV opened at $140.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. AbbVie has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $142.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.49 and its 200-day moving average is $119.73.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $812,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 426,520 shares of company stock valued at $53,760,372. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,507,000 after buying an additional 467,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,727,000 after buying an additional 515,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,029,000 after buying an additional 94,954 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,009,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,600,000 after buying an additional 324,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.