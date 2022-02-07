Citigroup Boosts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $405.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FTNT. BTIG Research raised their price target on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $343.32.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of FTNT opened at $314.33 on Friday. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $152.00 and a 1 year high of $371.77. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $319.19 and a 200-day moving average of $314.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 47.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortinet will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total value of $808,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,471 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Fortinet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Fortinet by 4.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.