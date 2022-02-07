Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh anticipates that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PBH has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $58.33 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $63.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

In related news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 316,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 43.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,342,000 after buying an additional 1,251,079 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 27.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 110,169.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 14,322 shares during the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

